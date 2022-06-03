CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $174.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

