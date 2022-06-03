Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives $19.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CROMF. Desjardins decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

CROMF remained flat at $$13.35 during midday trading on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

