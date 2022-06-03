Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $128.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.10.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Beth J. Kaplan bought 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Frasch purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,242 shares of company stock worth $1,496,887. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Crocs by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18. Crocs has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

