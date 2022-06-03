Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $128.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. Crocs has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,242 shares of company stock worth $1,496,887. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $969,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $1,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

