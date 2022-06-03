CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 75,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,421,445 shares.The stock last traded at $64.30 and had previously closed at $61.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $180.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after acquiring an additional 78,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 382.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 61.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

