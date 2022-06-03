CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 45,010 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.97 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

