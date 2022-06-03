Crestline Management LP Sells 724 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Crestline Management LP lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,785.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,374.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,408.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,312.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,155.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,506.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

