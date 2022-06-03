Crestline Management LP Purchases New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock opened at $175.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.80.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

