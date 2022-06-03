Crestline Management LP Lowers Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Crestline Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

Shares of EW opened at $99.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.52 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $907,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,840 shares of company stock worth $26,312,129. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

