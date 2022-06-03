Crestline Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP)

Crestline Management LP cut its stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Pine Island Acquisition were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PIPP. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $989,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pine Island Acquisition by 247.5% during the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pine Island Acquisition alerts:

PIPP opened at $9.87 on Friday. Pine Island Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Island Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Island Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.