Crestline Management LP Cuts Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Crestline Management LP lessened its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.14% of Outset Medical worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 27.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 71,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 769.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 106.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 72,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,656.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 3,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $144,404.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,629,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $22.92 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Outset Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.