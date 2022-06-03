Crestline Management LP Buys Shares of 15,000 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.05.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

