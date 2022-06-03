Crestline Management LP Acquires New Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 274,559 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 90,898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BHP Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.16) to GBX 2,400 ($30.36) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,467.52.

BHP stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

BHP Group Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.