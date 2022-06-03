Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading Down 0.9%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.72). 12,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 137,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.73).
The stock has a market cap of £39.76 million and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Creightons Company Profile (LON:CRL)
