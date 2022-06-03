Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading Down 0.9%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.72). 12,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 137,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.73).

The stock has a market cap of £39.76 million and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in the contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

