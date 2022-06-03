Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,970 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.74% of BOX worth $28,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BOX by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,480,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

