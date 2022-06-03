Credit Suisse AG Has $32.39 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $32,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after buying an additional 1,556,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 754,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,299,000 after buying an additional 647,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,403,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,692,000 after buying an additional 352,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,006,000 after buying an additional 166,448 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.45.

BXP stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.71. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.49 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

