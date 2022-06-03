Credit Suisse AG Has $29.71 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MasTec were worth $29,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $83.18 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average of $86.13.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

