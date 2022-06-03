Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $33,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $104.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.72.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,675 shares of company stock worth $792,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

