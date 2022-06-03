Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) SVP Michael J. Hoberman Sells 2,100 Shares

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Hoberman sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $17,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Crawford & Company stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.
