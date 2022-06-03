Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) SVP Michael J. Hoberman Sells 2,100 Shares

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Hoberman sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $17,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crawford & Company stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Loss Adjusting provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances.

