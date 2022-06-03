Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

