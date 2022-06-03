Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,126,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $117.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.99 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

