Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.59. 33,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,732. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $231.95 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

