Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $136,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 126,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,701,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,807,000 after buying an additional 1,994,600 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.47. The company had a trading volume of 206,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,461,068. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $99.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $419.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.