Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,507 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,936,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,529,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,165,000 after purchasing an additional 187,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,775,000 after acquiring an additional 178,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $188.96 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.93 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

