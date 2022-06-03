Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,589,000 after acquiring an additional 202,438 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after acquiring an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,132,000 after acquiring an additional 93,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,776. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.