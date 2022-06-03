CPChain Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $131,581.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00196101 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003224 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000529 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001176 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00310005 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

