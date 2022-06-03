Covalis Capital LLP Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Covalis Capital LLP cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,618 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 0.8% of Covalis Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Covalis Capital LLP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.09. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

