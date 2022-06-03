Covalis Capital LLP Buys Shares of 16,579 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hexcel by 167.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Hexcel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HXL stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $57.82. 91 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,082. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.02 and a beta of 1.24. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

