Covalent Partners LLC Invests $505,000 in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU)

Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,160,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $7,323,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,207,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,030,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,030,000.

DAOOU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,988. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

