Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $16.09

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.09, but opened at $15.47. Couchbase shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 246 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BASE. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

