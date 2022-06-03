Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

COTY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.27. 5,374,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,809,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.05.

In related news, Director Beatrice Ballini bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 137,692 shares of company stock worth $935,907. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Coty by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 723,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 91,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 180,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 24.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.