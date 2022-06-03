Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 80.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,407,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $9.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.14. The stock had a trading volume of 38,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,330. The company has a market cap of $211.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $377.12 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.58.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

