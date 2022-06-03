Corvex Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Corvex Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 62,372 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 2.8% of Corvex Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Corvex Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $66,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282,607. The company has a market cap of $186.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $459,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,544,985. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.