Corvex Management LP Invests $5.37 Million in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 333,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000. Radius Global Infrastructure accounts for 0.2% of Corvex Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Corvex Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of Radius Global Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 9,128,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,880,000 after purchasing an additional 622,125 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5,151.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 984,501 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 626,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 176,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RADI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. 1,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,770. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

