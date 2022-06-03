Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corteva by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after buying an additional 138,740 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Corteva by 3,774.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 302,254 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.