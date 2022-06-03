Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.75.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,993,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,738,000 after buying an additional 649,079 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 378,217 shares in the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

