Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Trimmed by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after buying an additional 1,570,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corning by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 784,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,586,000 after buying an additional 657,399 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.19. 26,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,744. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.