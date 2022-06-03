Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 48,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,409. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70.

