Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,418 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. State Street Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,868,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in AbbVie by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,720 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 510,079 shares of company stock worth $77,812,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.65. The stock has a market cap of $261.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

