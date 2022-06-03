Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,143 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,313. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $93.29 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

