Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDHQ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 217,511 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IDHQ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. 22,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $32.93.
The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.
