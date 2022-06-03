Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $23,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,373,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,972,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728,820 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

