Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,558 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.48. 33,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,307,138. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.99 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

