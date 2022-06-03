Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,547 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.
NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,150. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.48 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.70.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
