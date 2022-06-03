Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 360 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 275,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,971,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.32. 41,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,101. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $153.69 and a one year high of $202.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

