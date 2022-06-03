Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,176 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,302,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,934,000.

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $46.83.

