Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,738 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,914,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,174,000 after acquiring an additional 788,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,670 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,476,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,254,000 after acquiring an additional 407,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,730 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 33,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,296. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

