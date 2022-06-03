CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $12,544,821. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.18.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,373. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

