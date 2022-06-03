CoreCommodity Management LLC Reduces Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 25,645 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,971,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.32. 20,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,062. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $159.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

