CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 31,175 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 447.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares during the period. FMC makes up about 1.2% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in FMC by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $1,303,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 11,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.45. 1,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day moving average of $117.94. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

